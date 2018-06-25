The Latest: Prince William arrives in Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on Prince William's visit to the Middle East (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Prince William has arrived in Israel for the first-ever official visit by a member of the British royal family.

His arrival Monday ends the monarchy's mostly hands-off approach to one of the world's most sensitive regions. For the 36-year-old William, second in line to the throne, it marks a high-profile visit that could brandish his international credentials.

Though the trip is being billed as non-political, and places a special emphasis on technology and joint Israeli-Arab projects, the Duke of Cambridge will also be meeting with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, and visiting landmark Jerusalem sites at the heart of the century-old conflict.

The prince arrived from Jordan, where he kicked off his five-day Middle East tour. He'll be staying in Jerusalem and travelling to coastal Tel Aviv and Ramallah, in the West Bank.

___

11:30 a.m.

Britain's Prince William is touring the ruins of the Roman city of Jerash, a major tourist attractions and a spot his wife visited as a child when her family lived in the kingdom in the 1980s.

The 36-year-old William is on the second day of a five-day Mideast tour that also takes him to Israel and the Palestinian territories. In Jordan, he is being hosted by Crown Prince Hussein, who is 23. The two watched England's World Cup match against Panama at the Jordanian royal's residence late Sunday.

The game was underway when William arrived in Jordan and the crown prince recorded it for him. England thrashed Panama 6-1, advancing to the second round.

Addressing a reception Sunday, William praised historic ties with Jordan. Later Monday, he arrives in Israel.