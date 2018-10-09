The Latest: Italian minister says country not 'refugee camp'

Migrants clear the Aristotelous Square in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Several hundred asylum-seekers camped outside a police station in Greece's second-largest city Thessaloniki, lining up to be arrested and formally processed, as a surge in illegal migration in northern Greece has overwhelmed authorities. less Migrants clear the Aristotelous Square in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Several hundred asylum-seekers camped outside a police station in Greece's second-largest city ... more Photo: Giannis Papanikos, AP Photo: Giannis Papanikos, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Italian minister says country not 'refugee camp' 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The Latest on Europe's migration crisis (all times local):

7 p.m.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, known for his tough stance on migrants, says that his country "won't be considered a refugee camp anymore."

He told reporters on Tuesday that the Italian approach is gaining ground. Italy, a front-line state for migrants crossing the Mediterranean, is refusing to allow the rescue ships of non-government organizations to dock in Italy with migrants they save when rafts are stranded or sinking.

Up to four months ago, Salvini said that "we were considered racists, populists, ignorant. Now, the Italian model of migration management and of closing ports when necessary is becoming popular."

Salvini was taking part in a meeting of European security chiefs in Lyon, France, on fighting terrorism and controlling migration. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Claire Grady, plus Morocco, joined.

___

4:25 p.m.

Poland's interior minister says other European countries are coming around to his nation's view that Europe's capacity to absorb new migrants is limited.

Joachim Brudzinski told The Associated Press on Tuesday that "we are on the same wavelength that migration today, whether it's legal or illegal, can be a threat to Europe."

Speaking on the sidelines of an EU-U.S. security meeting in the French city of Lyon, he said, "It is not that we do not want to help." But he said the "size of this migration flow goes very much beyond the capabilities of European countries."

He said Italy, with a new populist government, is among countries now agreeing with Poland's tough stance.

He acknowledged that differences remain over how to contain migration.

In opening the Lyon meeting, France's prime minister insisted on the importance of finding international solutions to Europe's migration flux instead of retreating behind national borders.

___

2:35 p.m.

Bosnian police say an officer has fired warning shots to stave off an attack by migrants in a northwestern town.

A statement on Tuesday said the incident happened in a migrant camp in the town of Bihac, near the border with Croatia.

Police say they were called to the scene on Monday evening over migrant clashes which injured several people.

The statement says that while police were conducting interviews several dozen migrants first started throwing rocks and other objects before advancing toward officers.

Police say that one of the officers fired four shots in the air to avert the attack.

Migrants have been arriving in northwestern Bosnia to try to cross to neighboring EU country Croatia before moving on toward Western Europe.