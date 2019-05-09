The Latest: Mass held at church where 100 died in bombing

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The Latest on the Easter Sunday bomb attacks in Sri Lanka that killed more than 250 people when suicide bombers struck three churches and three hotels (all times local):

The first Catholic mass has been celebrated at St. Sebastian's Church in the Sri Lankan city of Negombo following the Easter Sunday suicide bombings that killed more than 100 people at the church and 250 people overall across the country.

Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith celebrated the Mass Thursday outside the church, which is undergoing repairs.

Hundreds of people including some injured in the church bombing attended the event.

Ranjith told celebrants that he did not prepare a sermon but said he is "sharing in your sorrows, sharing in the loneliness of your homes."

Sri Lankan Catholic officials have said church-run schools that have been closed since Easter Sunday bomb attacks are expected to reopen next week, and Sunday Masses will resume this weekend if security conditions are appropriate.

Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said Thursday that priests have been asked to decide whether to hold services at their churches this Sunday depending on the security situation.

More than 250 people were killed when suicide bombers struck three churches and three tourist hotels on Easter.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which were carried by a local radicalized Muslim group.

Masses at churches were canceled for a second week last Sunday and the reopening of schools was postponed after reports warned of possible new attacks.