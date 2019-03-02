The Latest: Kim boards train at the end of Vietnam visit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a wreath laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Kim has paid his respects to Vietnamese revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh, whose embalmed body is on permanent display, just like Kim's own father and grandfather in North Korea.

DONG DANG, Vietnam (AP) — The Latest on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's departure from Vietnam (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has boarded his private train at the Vietnam-China border, ending a trip that saw a summit breakdown with President Donald Trump.

He spent his last day in Hanoi on Saturday laying large red-and-yellow wreaths at a war memorial and at the mausoleum of national hero Ho Chi Minh. His official visit was meant to cement his image as a confident world leader.

He solemnly participated in the wreath-laying ceremonies under an overcast sky, surrounded by Vietnamese soldiers in crisp white uniforms and his own entourage of top North Korean officials. Kim's private train will take him on a 60-plus-hour trip through China and back home to Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea.

10 a.m.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is spending his last day in Hanoi, where he laid a wreath at a war memorial and is set to visit the mausoleum of national hero Ho Chi Minh.

Two days after his failed summit with President Donald Trump, he's set to be driven Saturday to the border with China where a train will take him through China and back to North Korea.

Kim has been making an official visit to Vietnam since Trump flew home to Washington. He has seemed confident and poised — a world leader taking his place on the international stage as he met Friday with President Nguyen Phu Trong, the country's top leader and Communist Party chief.