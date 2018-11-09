The Latest: Homage to first, last British WWI war dead

Reenactor soldiers walk away as French President Emmanuel Macron leaves after a ceremony as part of the celebrations of the centenary of the First World War, in Morhange, eastern France, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. French President Emmanuel Macron kicks off a week of commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One, which is set to mix remembrance of the past and warnings about the present surge in nationalism around the globe. less Reenactor soldiers walk away as French President Emmanuel Macron leaves after a ceremony as part of the celebrations of the centenary of the First World War, in Morhange, eastern France, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. ... more Photo: Francois Mori, AP

This Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 photo shows the Armistice document signed by the Allies and the Germans in a carriage in Rethondes, north of Paris, at 05:00 am on Nov. 11, 1918. The document is displayed at the Vincennes castle museum in Vincennes, outside Paris, France. The Allies signed the Armistice on Nov. 11, 1918 in a train carriage in Compiegne, north of Paris, that ended hostilities with Germany and put an end to the atrocities of World War I. less This Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 photo shows the Armistice document signed by the Allies and the Germans in a carriage in Rethondes, north of Paris, at 05:00 am on Nov. 11, 1918. The document is displayed at the ... more Photo: Michel Euler, AP

This Oct. 19, 2018 photo shows the exact location where the Nov. 11, 1918 armistice was been signed in the forest of Compiegne, north of Paris. The French and German leaders this weekend will jointly visit the remains of the train carriage where the armistice ending World War I was signed on Nov. 11, 1918. For the French, the dining car became a shrine to peace. For Adolf Hitler, it was a symbol of the humiliation of surrender. The Nazi leader had it dragged to Germany after conquering France in World War II. less This Oct. 19, 2018 photo shows the exact location where the Nov. 11, 1918 armistice was been signed in the forest of Compiegne, north of Paris. The French and German leaders this weekend will jointly visit the ... more Photo: Thibault Camus, AP

Graves are silhouetted at the cemetery by the Ossuary of Douaumont near Verdun, northeastern France, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 during ceremonies marking the centenary of World War I globe. Graves are silhouetted at the cemetery by the Ossuary of Douaumont near Verdun, northeastern France, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 during ceremonies marking the centenary of World War I globe. Photo: Francois Mori, AP

British Prime Minister Theresa May, center, and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, left, lay wreaths at the graves of British World War I soldiers John Parr and George Ellison at the St. Symphorien cemetery in Mons, Belgium, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (Benoit Doppagne,Pool Photo via AP) less British Prime Minister Theresa May, center, and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, left, lay wreaths at the graves of British World War I soldiers John Parr and George Ellison at the St. Symphorien cemetery ... more Photo: Benoit Doppagne, AP

British Prime Minister Theresa May, second right, and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, right, prepare to lay wreaths at the graves of British World War I soldiers John Parr and George Ellison at the St. Symphorien cemetery in Mons, Belgium, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (Benoit Doppagne, Pool Photo via AP) less British Prime Minister Theresa May, second right, and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, right, prepare to lay wreaths at the graves of British World War I soldiers John Parr and George Ellison at the St. ... more Photo: Benoit Doppagne, AP

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, right, walk through the St Symphorien Military Cemetery in Mons, Belgium, Friday Nov. 9, 2018, where wreaths were placed at the graves of John Parr, the first British soldier to be killed in WWI in 1914, and George Ellison, the last British soldier to be killed before Armistice in 1918. (Gareth Fuller/Pool via AP) less Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, right, walk through the St Symphorien Military Cemetery in Mons, Belgium, Friday Nov. 9, 2018, where wreaths were placed at the ... more Photo: Gareth Fuller, AP

British Prime Minister Theresa May, center, and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, right, walk among graves before laying wreaths at the graves of British World War I soldiers John Parr and George Ellison at the St. Symphorien cemetery in Mons, Belgium, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (Benoit Doppagne,Pool Photo via AP) less British Prime Minister Theresa May, center, and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, right, walk among graves before laying wreaths at the graves of British World War I soldiers John Parr and George Ellison ... more Photo: Benoit Doppagne, AP

British Prime Minister Theresa May, center, and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, right, lay wreaths at the graves of British World War I soldiers John Parr and George Ellison at the St. Symphorien cemetery in Mons, Belgium, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (Benoit Doppagne, Pool Photo via AP) less British Prime Minister Theresa May, center, and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, right, lay wreaths at the graves of British World War I soldiers John Parr and George Ellison at the St. Symphorien ... more Photo: Benoit Doppagne, AP















Photo: Francois Mori, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close The Latest: Homage to first, last British WWI war dead 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on events marking the centennial of Armistice Day (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

As world leaders prepare to mark 100 years since the armistice that ended World War I, British Prime Minister Theresa May has paid respects to the first and last British soldier killed in the fighting.

At a ceremony at the Saint Symphorien cemetery in Mons, Belgium, May lay wreaths at two graves. One holds the remains of Pvt. John Parr, killed Aug. 21, 1914 in the woods south of Brussels at age 17.

The other, nearby, is the grave of Pvt. George Ellison, who survived some of the war's worst battles but was shot and killed in a Belgian pasture on Nov. 11, 1918 — the war's last day.

May is among some 60 world leaders marking the anniversary of the Nov. 11, 1918 armistice at multiple events.

___

10:15 a.m.

Paris, the City of Light, always was the grandest prize of World War I, either to conquer or defend.

So it is only fitting that when victors and vanquished meet to mark the centennial of the armistice this weekend, the biggest ceremony should be on the famed Champs-Elysees at the Arc de Triomphe.

About 60 leaders will mark the cease-fire that came on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.

U.S. President Donald Trump will be among those who join his French counterpart and host, Emmanuel Macron, and others to remember the millions who died during the first global conflict.

Carrying the heritage of defeated Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel will be visiting the site in the woods north of Paris where military leaders in a train carriage agreed to the armistice.