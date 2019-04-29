The Latest: Man says he heard copter crash, saw ball of fire

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on a helicopter crash in Hawaii that killed three people (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

A resident says he heard the fatal crash of a helicopter then saw a ball of fire in a road when he ran from his house in suburban Honolulu.

Leleo Knappenberger told Hawaii News Now that his mother heard the helicopter flying over the house, making a strange noise.

He said the aircraft was "all smashed to pieces."

The Honolulu Fire Department says three people died in the crash Monday in the town of Kailua.

___

10 a.m.

A federal agency says a helicopter that crashed in a Honolulu suburb was a four-seat Robinson R44.

The Honolulu Fire Department says three people died in the crash Monday in the town of Kailua.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the agency believes three people were on board the aircraft. He says the circumstances of the morning crash remained unknown.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

____

9:40 a.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department says three people have died in a helicopter crash in the suburban town of Kailua.

Fire Captain Scot Seguirant said Monday he didn't immediately know how many people were on board the helicopter or whether any houses or cars were involved in the crash.

He says he doesn't know the ages and genders of those killed.

