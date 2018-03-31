The Latest: UN Security Council to meet on clashes in Gaza





















































GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Latest on developments in Israel and the Palestinian territories (all times local):

10:45 p.m.

The U.N. Security Council has called an emergency meeting to discuss deadly clashes in Gaza between Palestinians and Israeli troops.

Kuwait requested the closed Security Council session, scheduled for Friday evening.

Fifteen were killed by Israeli fire on Friday after thousands of Palestinians marched to Gaza's border with Israel with the intent of crossing into the Jewish state. Hamas organizers have said there will be six weeks of daily protests against a stifling border blockade.

It was the bloodiest day in Gaza since the 2014 cross-border war between Israel and Hamas.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said more than 750 were wounded by Israeli fire.

The Israeli military said thousands of Palestinians threw stones and rolled burning tires toward troops deployed on the other side of the border fence.

The protests marked the launch of what Gaza's Hamas rulers envision as a 6-week-long campaign of mass sit-ins along the border, meant to spotlight the demand of uprooted Palestinians and their descendants to return to what is now Israel. It's also seen as a new attempt by Hamas to break a decade-old Gaza border blockade.

Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, commander of the Israeli military's Southern Command, which includes the border, said on Friday that "we are identifying attempts to carry out terror attacks under the camouflage of riots."

He urged Gaza residents to stay away from the border, and held Hamas responsible for any violence there.

9:20 a.m.

A Palestinian health official and a witness say a Palestinian farmer was killed by an Israeli tank shell in the Gaza Strip, hours before Palestinians were to stage mass sit-ins along the border with Israel.

Israel's military said ahead of the protests on Friday that it has doubled its standard troop level along the border, deploying snipers, special forces and paramilitary border police units, which specialize in riot control.

Previous protests near the border fence have turned deadly, with Israeli soldiers firing live bullets at Palestinians burning tires, throwing stones or hurling firebombs.

In Friday's incident, along with the killed Gazan, another Palestinian man was wounded.