The Latest: Multiple protests converge at Greece trade fair

A protester is detained by riot policemen during clashes at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Some thousands of police officers are on duty in the northern city Saturday, as anti-austerity protests are planned. less A protester is detained by riot policemen during clashes at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Some thousands of police officers are on duty in the northern city Saturday, as ... more Photo: Dimitris Tosidis, AP

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, right, sits next to Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, left, ahead of a speech by the Prime Minister at Thessaloniki International Trade Fair, at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Saturday inaugurated a trade fair in recession-weary Greece, where the government is pushing for overseas investment but faces mass protests after years of plummeting living standards. less U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, right, sits next to Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, left, ahead of a speech by the Prime Minister at Thessaloniki International Trade Fair, at the northern Greek ... more Photo: Giannis Papanikos, AP

A protester waves a Greek flag amid tear gas smoke during clashes at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Greek police say about 6,000 protesters have tried to reach a venue where prime minister Alexis Tsipras is due to give a keynote address on the economy later Saturday. less A protester waves a Greek flag amid tear gas smoke during clashes at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Greek police say about 6,000 protesters have tried to reach a venue where ... more Photo: Dimitris Tosidis, AP

A protester shouts at policemen during a rally opposing Greece's name deal with neighbouring Macedonia at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Greek police say about 6,000 protesters have tried to reach a venue where prime minister Alexis Tsipras is due to give a keynote address on the economy later Saturday and were pushed back with tear gas and stun grenades. less A protester shouts at policemen during a rally opposing Greece's name deal with neighbouring Macedonia at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Greek police say about 6,000 ... more Photo: Dimitris Tosidis, AP

Protesters shout slogans during a rally opposing Greece's name deal with neighbouring Macedonia at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Greek police say about 6,000 protesters have tried to reach a venue where prime minister Alexis Tsipras is due to give a keynote address on the economy later Saturday and were pushed back with tear gas and stun grenades. less Protesters shout slogans during a rally opposing Greece's name deal with neighbouring Macedonia at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Greek police say about 6,000 protesters have ... more Photo: Dimitris Tosidis, AP

A protester waves a Greek flag amid smoke from tear gas during a rally opposing Greece's name deal with neighbouring Macedonia at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Greek police say about 6,000 protesters have tried to reach a venue where prime minister Alexis Tsipras is due to give a keynote address on the economy later Saturday and were pushed back with tear gas and stun grenades. less A protester waves a Greek flag amid smoke from tear gas during a rally opposing Greece's name deal with neighbouring Macedonia at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Greek police ... more Photo: Dimitris Tosidis, AP

Riot policemen are pictured amid smoke from tear gas during clashes with protesters from a rally opposing Greece's name deal with neighbouring Macedonia at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Greek police say about 6,000 protesters have tried to reach a venue where prime minister Alexis Tsipras is due to give a keynote address on the economy later Saturday and were pushed back with tear gas and stun grenades. less Riot policemen are pictured amid smoke from tear gas during clashes with protesters from a rally opposing Greece's name deal with neighbouring Macedonia at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, ... more Photo: Dimitris Tosidis, AP

Protesters chant slogans during a rally opposing Greece's name deal with neighbouring Macedonia at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Some thousands of police officers will be on duty in the northern city Saturday, as anti-austerity protests are planned throughout the city. less Protesters chant slogans during a rally opposing Greece's name deal with neighbouring Macedonia at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Some thousands of police officers will be on ... more Photo: Dimitris Tosidis, AP













Photo: Dimitris Tosidis, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close The Latest: Multiple protests converge at Greece trade fair 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — The Latest on an international trade fair in Greece: (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

Police in northern Greece have clashed briefly with extreme left protesters outside an international trade fair where the prime minister is hosting the commerce secretary of the United States.

The protesters dispersed quickly from a square by the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center. Two other demonstrations — one staged by 6,000 pro-communist unionists and one with about 7,000 participants from other trade unions, ended without incident on Saturday night.

But Greek nationalists opposed to the government's deal to end a name dispute with neighboring Macedonia remained on Thessaloniki's waterfront.

Police fired tear gas and stun grenades after some of the 6,000 nationalist protesters threw rocks and other objects at officers/

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross spoke at the trade fair before Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' keynote address on the economy.

___

7:50 p.m.

Greek police say tear gas and stun grenades have been used to keep thousands of protesters from reaching a venue where Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is due to give a keynote address on the economy.

The crowd of about 6,000 gathered Saturday to protest an agreement Greece signed with neighboring Macedonia to end their long name dispute.

Officers kept the protesters at bay, but the group approached the fairgrounds from another direction and attacked officers with rocks and others items.

Three more protest marches are headed to the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Centre. Police let about 6,000 participants in a union-backed march by without incident.

___

12:55 p.m.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has inaugurated a trade fair in recession-weary Greece, where the government is pushing for overseas investment but faces mass protests after years of plummeting living standards.

Ross joined Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras Saturday at the opening of the annual trade fair. The United States is the featured country at this year's event, and Ross traveled with a delegation of executives from dozens of major U.S. companies.

Greece last month ended its third consecutive international bailout and now must return to markets that have been rattled by financial concerns in nearby Italy.

Some 4,000 police officers are on duty in the northern Greek city as several major protest rallies are planned later Saturday, led by labor unions.