The Latest: EU chief says Brexit text on future ties agreed

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Britain's talks to leave the European Union (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

European Council President Donald Tusk says that the European Union and Britain have agreed on a draft declaration on the future of their political relations after Brexit.

Tusk said in a Tweet Thursday that "the (EU) Commission President has informed me that it has been agreed at negotiators' level and agreed in principle at political level."

Tusk, who chairs meetings of EU leaders, says he has sent the draft political declaration to Britain's 27 European partners.

He says the draft declaration still requires "the endorsement of the leaders."

EU leaders are due to meet in Brussels on Sunday to rubber-stamp the declaration and a separate divorce deal.

10:00 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is to meet Austria's chancellor to build support for her Brexit plan ahead of a possible Sunday summit.

May plans to meet Thursday with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, whose country holds the rotating European Union presidency.

The U.K. and the European Union agreed last week on a 585-page document sealing the terms of Britain's departure, but are still working to nail down a separate political declaration on their future relations after Brexit.

Kurz told the Austria Press Agency in remarks published Thursday that his trip to London is designed to help May build support for the deal, which faces opposition in the British Parliament.

He also says he hopes to get a "realistic picture" of May's chances of getting majority support for the bill.