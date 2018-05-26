The Latest: Death toll from cyclone in Oman climbs to 3

SALALAH, Oman (AP) — The Latest on the cyclone battering Oman and Yemen (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Police in Oman say Cyclone Mekunu has killed at least three people in the Gulf sultanate.

Capt. Tarek al-Shanfari, of the Royal Oman Police's public relations department, said Saturday the first death was a 12-year-old girl who was hit in the head by a door flung open by the wind.

He says an Asian laborer died in a flooded valley and an Omani national in a 4x4 died when his vehicle was swept away. Three others in the vehicle were rescued.

___

6:30 a.m.

Cyclone Mekunu has blown into the Arabian Peninsula, drenching arid Oman and Yemen with rain and cutting off power lines.

Portions of Salalah, Oman's third-largest city, lost electricity early Saturday as the cyclone made landfall. Streets already were flooded and in some places impassable.

While there is no rain at dawn Saturday, strong winds are still lashing the region.

Police late Friday night said at least one person, a 12-year-old girl, died in the storm. At least 40 others are missing from the Yemeni island of Socotra, which earlier took the storm's brunt.

India's Meteorological Department says the storm packed maximum sustained winds of 170-180 kilometers (105-111 miles) per hour with gusts of up to 200 kph (124 mph). It called the cyclone "extremely severe."