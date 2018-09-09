The Latest: Trump says NKorea parade a 'positive statement'

A girl reacts during a parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. North Korea staged a major military parade, huge rallies and will revive its iconic mass games on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation. less A girl reacts during a parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. North Korea staged a major military parade, huge rallies and will ... more Photo: Ng Han Guan, AP

Participants cheer as they take part in a parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. North Korea staged a major military parade, huge rallies and will revive its iconic mass games on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation. less Participants cheer as they take part in a parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. North Korea staged a major military parade, huge ... more Photo: Ng Han Guan, AP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center top left, waves as he leaves after a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. North Korea staged a major military parade, huge rallies and will revive its iconic mass games on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation. less North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center top left, waves as he leaves after a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. North Korea staged a ... more Photo: Ng Han Guan, AP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, raises his hands as he waves with China's third highest ranking official, Li Zhanshu, at left during a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. North Korea staged a major military parade, huge rallies and will revive its iconic mass games on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation. less North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, raises his hands as he waves with China's third highest ranking official, Li Zhanshu, at left during a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in ... more Photo: Ng Han Guan, AP

In this Sept. 9, 2018, photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, ahead of the country's military parade to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) less In this Sept. 9, 2018, photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, ahead of the country's military parade to mark its 70th ... more Photo: 朝鮮通信社, AP

Military vehicles are seen along the Taedong River in Pyongyang, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. North Korea will stage a major military parade, huge rallies and reviving its iconic mass games on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation. (Kyodo News via AP) less Military vehicles are seen along the Taedong River in Pyongyang, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. North Korea will stage a major military parade, huge rallies and reviving its iconic mass games on Sunday to mark its ... more Photo: èºñ{à¿ìÒ, AP









Photo: Ng Han Guan, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close The Latest: Trump says NKorea parade a 'positive statement' 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — The Latest on North Korea's 70th anniversary celebration (all times local):

1 a.m. Monday

President Donald Trump says North Korea's decision to withhold its most advanced missiles from Sunday's military parade is a "big and very positive statement" and he's thanking leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea devoted nearly half of a parade marking the 70th anniversary of its founding to civilian efforts to build its economy, underscoring Kim's new strategy of focusing on economic development.

Trump and Kim met for the first time in June in Singapore and agreed to work toward denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

Kim recently said he'd like to achieve denuclearization while Trump is president.

Trump tweeted Sunday: "We will both prove everyone wrong! There is nothing like good dialogue from two people that like each other! Much better than before I took office."

___

5:25 p.m. Sunday

Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Kim Jong Un and North Korea on the 70th anniversary of the country's founding, hailing once again what he has called the "new historical period" that North Korea has entered.

China has portrayed itself as a stable partner should the North step up efforts to pursue economic development.

Xi said, according to the official Xinhua News Agency, "In recent years, the Korean party and people led by comrade chairman (Kim) took a series of positive measures in economic and social development and achieved important outcomes. The development of North Korea's socialist cause entered a new historical period. I am very happy about this."

Xi said he is willing to work with Kim to develop healthy relations between the sides and to promote regional peace and stability.

___

1:25 p.m.

North Korea has staged a huge military parade to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation but held back its most advanced missiles and devoted nearly half of the parade to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy.

The strong emphasis on the economy underscores leader Kim Jong Un's new strategy of putting economic development front and center.

Kim attended the morning parade but did not address the assembled crowd, which included the head of the Chinese parliament and high-level delegations from countries that have friendly ties with the North.

Senior statesman Kim Yong Nam, the head of North Korea's parliament, set the relatively softer tone for the event with an opening speech that emphasized the economic goals of the regime, not its nuclear might.