MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Latest on a bomb attack targeting a church in the southern Philippines (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

The Philippine government says it will "pursue to the ends of the earth the ruthless perpetrators" behind bomb attacks that killed at least 19 people and wounded dozens during a Sunday Mass at a cathedral on a restive southern island.

Security officials say the first bomb went off in or near the Jolo cathedral during Mass, followed by a second blast outside the compound as government forces were arriving in the area.

The government says in a statement it will pursue the attackers "until every killer is brought to justice and put behind bars. The law will give them no mercy."

It says authorities are now investigating the attacks.

Jolo Island has long been troubled by the presence of Abu Sayyaf militants, who are blacklisted by the United States and the Philippines as a terrorist organization because of bombings, kidnappings and beheadings.

11:40 a.m.

The Philippine national police chief says two bombs that exploded during a Sunday Mass at a cathedral on southern Jolo Island have killed at least 19 people and wounded nearly 50.

Oscar Albayalde gave the latest casualty figures as military and police are responding to the blasts targeting the Jolo cathedral.

Security officials say the first bomb went off in or near the cathedral during Mass, followed by a second blast outside the compound as government forces were arriving in the area.

Jolo Island has long been troubled by the presence of Abu Sayyaf militants, who are blacklisted by the United States and the Philippines as a terrorist organization because of bombings, kidnappings and beheadings.

11:05 a.m.

Philippine officials say two bombs have exploded outside a Roman Catholic cathedral on a southern island where Muslim militants are active, killing at least eight people.

Security officials say the first bomb went off in or near the Jolo cathedral during a Sunday Mass, followed by a second blast outside the compound as government forces were responding to the attack.

Police and military reports say at least eight people died, including five troops and three civilians. At least one civilian has been wounded.

Jolo Island has long been troubled by the presence of Abu Sayyaf militants, who are blacklisted by the United States and the Philippines as a terrorist organization because of bombings, kidnappings and beheadings.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility.