Thailand's child boxing debated after 13-year-old's death

BANGKOK (AP) — The death of a 13-year-old boy who was knocked out during a boxing match in Thailand has sparked debate over whether to ban child boxing.

The death of Anucha Tasako came after a Muay Thai — Thai boxing — match Saturday in the Bangkok suburb of Samut Prakarn. The Facebook page Muaythai Krobwongjorn, which covers the sport, said he died from a brain hemorrhage.

Child boxing is widespread in Thailand, especially in rural areas, where it offers a way for children to help provide for their families and a path to lift them out of poverty, its advocates say. Opponents say studies show the sport threatens growing children with brain damage.

Thai lawmakers are considering a law banning children under 12 from competitive boxing. The sport's boosters oppose the measure.