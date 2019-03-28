Thai Election Commission says junta party won popular vote

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand's Election Commission says it has counted 100 percent of the votes from the recent general election and a party allied with the ruling junta has won the most votes, though the results are not yet official.

In a news conference Thursday, the commission did not say how many seats that would translate into. The commission said earlier that the main anti-junta party had won the most constituency seats in Sunday's vote, the first since a 2014 military coup.

Both parties say those results mean they have a mandate to form the next government.

The election was for 500 seats in the lower house. Of those 350 seats are determined by who won each constituency, while another 150 are divided between parties based on a proportion of the overall vote.