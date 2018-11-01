Switzerland to lift limits on Romanian, Bulgarian workers

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The Swiss president says his country will lift restrictions next year on Romanians and Bulgarians who want to work in Switzerland.

President Alain Berset said Thursday in Bucharest that the current limits imposed on Romanian and Bulgarian workers will end next May.

Switzerland is not a member of the European Union, but allows EU citizens to work in the country. However, it had activated a safeguarding clause to limit the number of workers from Bulgaria and Romania, two of the poorest EU states, over concerns they were taking jobs in areas with higher-than-average unemployment.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis also announced that Switzerland has allocated 180 million Swiss francs ($179.5 million) to Romania through the EU cohesion funds, money invested in border security, the judicial system, infrastructure and the environment.