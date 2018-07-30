Sweden sends home foreign firefighters as wildfires die down

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Emergency authorities in Sweden say foreign firefighters who helped their Swedish colleagues with raging wildfires in the past weeks have begun returning home as the fires die down.

Britta Ramberg, operative director of the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency, said firefighters from France, Germany and Portugal have been assisting in efforts against dozens of wildfires mostly in central, western and northern Sweden.

Residents from a small town near the Arctic Circle who had been evacuated because of the wildfires were allowed to return home Monday, Sweden's TT news agency reported.

Ramberg says local firefighters now could handle the several fires still remaining. She added a few of the international helpers and equipment would remain in Sweden.