Sudan under al-Bashir: Long history of turmoil, conflicts

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2000 file photo, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir shouts "Allah Akbar" (God is Great), upon his arrival at the village of Garaffa, 30 kilometers north Khartoum.

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir is facing a tough challenge to his grip on power.

He rules what was once Africa's largest country, one that was prominent on the world stage in the 1990s and 2000s for all the wrong reasons — civil war, suspected genocide, links to Islamic militants.

After the south broke away in 2011, Sudan dropped from international attention but days of protests against al-Bashir's government may bring it back into the spotlight

The protests erupted on Dec. 19, initially over steep price rises and shortages. Dozens have been reported killed, and al-Bashir has arrested opposition leaders, imposed emergency rule and curfews in multiple cities and suspended classes in schools and universities.