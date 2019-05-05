Sri Lanka issues curfew in town of bombed church after clash

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka military spokesman Brig. Sumith Atapattu says a police curfew has been imposed in Negombo, a seaside town outside the capital, Colombo, after several people were injured in the first reported clash since the Easter bombings two weeks ago that killed more than 250 people.

Atapattu told The Associated Press that the fight Sunday was between ethnic Sinhalese people and Muslim people. He declined to say whether there were any arrests. The curfew is in effect until 7 a.m. Monday.

St. Sebastian's Church in majority-Catholic Negombo was among the six sites bombed in the Islamic State group-linked attack.

Ethnic clashes aren't new to Sri Lanka. A civil war between rebels from the island nation's minority Tamil community and the Buddhist Sinhalese-majority government ended in 2009.