PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish officials say three men have been injured in Tuesday's running of the bulls but no one was gored in the quickest dash yet at this year's San Fermin festival in Pamplona.

Tomas Belzunegui, a spokesman with Navarra's regional hospital, says the runners are mildly bruised and likely to be released after treatment.

Hundreds of people test their agility and bravery to race with six animals in the bull runs.

This year's fourth race to the city's bullring lasted 2 minutes, 15 seconds, the fastest so far.

One person has been gored and about 15 people treated in the hospital so far in 2018 due to injuries suffered from falling or trampling during the run.

Nobel Literature laureate Ernest Hemingway popularized the nine-day fiesta in his 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises."