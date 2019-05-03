Spain, Venezuela trade barbs over refuge for activist

BEIRUT (AP) — Spain's acting foreign minister said Friday that a Venezuelan anti-government activist is a guest at the Spanish Embassy in Caracas, which can't be turned into a center of political activities.

Leopoldo López, a prominent opponent of President Nicolás Maduro, spoke with reporters Thursday at the gate of the Spanish ambassador's home in the Venezuelan capital and urged people to support opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

That brought a rebuke from a Venezuelan diplomat and deepened political tensions between Caracas and Madrid, which has urged Maduro to allow fresh elections. Thousands of Venezuelans have fled the crisis in their country for Spain.

During a visit to the Lebanese capital of Beirut, Minister Josep Borrell said of López: "He is a guest and was received as a guest."

"We can't permit that the Spanish embassy be the center of political activities in Venezuela," he said.

Venezuela's ambassador in Madrid earlier rebuked the Spanish government for allowing López to speak out from his refuge.

Ambassador Mario Isea told Radio Nacional de Espana that permitting López to urge Venezuelans to back the uprising is "inappropriate."

"It's extraordinary for (López) to use the ambassador's residence as an operational base to abet a military uprising," according to private Spanish news agency Europa Press.

López went to the Spanish embassy days after breaking house arrest to join an attempted military revolt against Maduro. He was detained in 2014 for leading protests against Maduro's rule.

Venezuela's top court has ordered López's arrest, but Spain has refused to hand him over.

Spain says if López wants to request political asylum he can only do so inside Spain.