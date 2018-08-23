South Korea, Japan brace for winds and rain from 2 typhoons

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An approaching typhoon has caused strong winds and heavy rains in southern South Korea, forcing many flight cancelations and school closures.

The weather agency says that Typhoon Soulik was moving north at the speed of 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) per hour off the southern island of Jeju around Thursday noon.

It says the typhoon is expected to cause "very" strong winds and heavy rainfall in all of South Korea on Friday.

President Moon Jae-in has instructed officials to make special efforts to minimize damage expected from the typhoon.

Another typhoon called Cimarron is expected to cross western Japan on Thursday night. Japan's weather agency has warned of gusts, high waves and heavy rain.

South Korean officials say the second typhoon won't likely affect the Korean Peninsula.