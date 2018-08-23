South Africa blasts Trump over racially divisive tweet

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The South African government is lashing out at President Donald Trump after he tweeted that his administration would be looking into farm seizures and the "large scale killing of farmers" in South Africa.

South Africa says Trump's tweet was based on "false information" and reflected a "narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation and reminds us of our colonial past."

South Africa is in the throes of a racially charged national debate over land reform, a lawful process that seeks to correct the legacy of decades of white minority rule that stripped blacks of their land.

The South African government says it will meet with the U.S. Embassy on Thursday as it seeks to clarify Trump's remarks.

AfriForum, a group representing some local white interests, welcomed the tweet.