SoftBank profits rise, party on gains from Saudi-tied fund

In this Jan. 29, 2019, photo, a man walks in front of an advertisement of Softbank in Tokyo. Japanese internet company SoftBank on Thursday, May 9, 2019 reported a 36% increase in profit for the fiscal year through March from the previous fiscal year, partly on gains from its Vision Fund. less In this Jan. 29, 2019, photo, a man walks in front of an advertisement of Softbank in Tokyo. Japanese internet company SoftBank on Thursday, May 9, 2019 reported a 36% increase in profit for the fiscal year ... more Photo: Koji Sasahara, AP Photo: Koji Sasahara, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close SoftBank profits rise, party on gains from Saudi-tied fund 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese internet company SoftBank has reported a 36% increase in profit for the fiscal year through March from the previous fiscal year, partly on gains from its Vision Fund.

After the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, SoftBank has said it will diversify its funding source for investments. Much of the Vision Fund money had come from Saudi Arabia.

SoftBank Group Corp., whose mobile subsidiary is boosting its stake in Yahoo Japan to 45% from 12%, said Thursday annual profit totaled 1.4 trillion yen ($12.8 billion).

SoftBank Group, which has invested in British IoT company ARM, and U.S. wireless company Sprint, offers internet and solar electricity services, and developed Pepper, the talking companion robot.