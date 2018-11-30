Serbian president: Kosovo trade tax harms peace talks

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Serbia's president says a move by Kosovo to impose a 100 percent tax on all goods imported from Serbia amounts to "new provocations" for Europe and Belgrade and will harm Serbia-Kosovo peace talks.

President Aleksandar Vucic says that he informed Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades about the "possible consequences" that could arise from Kosovo's "unilateral actions."

Vucic, who visited the Cypriot capital Friday for a bilateral conference, also thanked Cyprus for its strong support of Serbia's bid to join the European Union.

Anastasiades said that a three-way summit between Serbia, Greece and Cyprus that's planned for next year aims to promote stability and security in the Balkans and the eastern Mediterranean.