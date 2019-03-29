Separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine divides young voters

In this image made from video taken on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, university student Maxim Kaluga, 21, speaks to the Associated Press in Donetsk, Ukraine. Five years after a deadly separatist conflict broke out in eastern Ukraine, a generation of first-time voters in rebel-held Donetsk and Luhansk has been cut off from Ukraine's presidential election on Sunday, March 31. (AP photo) less In this image made from video taken on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, university student Maxim Kaluga, 21, speaks to the Associated Press in Donetsk, Ukraine. Five years after a deadly separatist conflict broke out ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine divides young voters 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Five years after a deadly separatist conflict broke out in eastern Ukraine, the front line between government forces and Russia-backed separatists has become a de-facto border, cutting off a generation of first-time voters from Sunday's presidential election.

Only those who left their homes in the east to live in areas under government control will be able to cast ballots for Ukraine's new president.

Ukraine says 35 million people will be able to vote in Sunday's election, but does not say how many of those voters are stuck in separatist regions or in Russian-occupied Crimea.

One young rebel fighter says many young people in the east are conflicted about the future of the rebel Donetsk and Luhansk regions