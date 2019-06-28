Saudi crown prince feted at G20 despite criticism elsewhere

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as they and other leaders gather for a group photo at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Friday, June 28, 2019. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as they and other leaders gather for a group photo at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Friday, June 28, 2019. Photo: Susan Walsh, AP Photo: Susan Walsh, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Saudi crown prince feted at G20 despite criticism elsewhere 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — For many he's an international pariah, but you wouldn't know it by the lavish reception Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received at the G-20 summit this week.

He beamed as he stood front and center, sandwiched between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, for a group photo Friday. He exchanged an impish grin as he sat down next to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He posed with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a group of flag-waving kids ahead of an earlier signing ceremony for $8 billion in deals.

Even as rebukes pile up elsewhere, some leaders in Osaka have gone out of their way to make sure the prince feels comfortable.