Russian defense chief says there are survivors of navy fire

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. A fire on one of the Russian navy's deep-sea submersibles killed 14 sailors, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday without giving the cause of the blaze or saying if there were survivors. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's defense minister says some crew members have survived a deadly fire that killed 14 sailors on one of the Russian navy's deep-sea research submersibles.

Sergei Shoigu didn't say how many crew members were rescued from Monday's fire. Speaking Wednesday at the navy's Arctic base of Severomorsk, he praised the vessel's crew for "heroic" action, saying they sacrificed their lives to rescue a civilian expert and save the ship after the fire erupted.

Details were scarce about the incident. The Defense Ministry said the seamen were killed by toxic fumes from the blaze, but did not specify how many crewmembers were aboard the vessel at the time.

It said the ship was on a mission to measure sea depths in Russia's territorial waters in the Barents Sea.

Russian media reported it was the country's most secret submersible, a nuclear-powered vessel designed for sensitive missions at great depths.