Russian cosmonaut allays concern about hole in space lab

In this video grab provided by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service on Monday, Sept. 11, 2018, Sergei Prokopyev, a Russian cosmonaut on the International Space Station, speaks in a video message from the orbiting outpost released by the Russian space agency Roscosmos on Monday, Sept. 10 2018.

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian crewmember on the International Space Station has recorded a video message to assuage concerns about an air leak on the orbiting outpost.

In the video posted Monday on his social network page, Sergei Prokopyev explained how the crew has located and sealed the tiny hole that created a slight loss of pressure.

Speaking from the Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked at the station, where the leak was spotted, Prokopyev said it was quickly patched, adding with a smile "we aren't trying to cover it with our fingers."

Roscosmos director Dmitry Rogozin has said that the hole could have been drilled during manufacturing or while in orbit. He didn't say if he suspected any of the current crew of three Americans, two Russians and a German aboard the station.

Prokopyev said the crew is in good mood.

"As you can see, everything is fine on board and we live peacefully together as always," he said. "Our joint international expedition is working in a friendly environment."

The state RIA Novosti news agency reported Monday that a government commission investigating the mysterious drill hole had failed to determine what caused it.