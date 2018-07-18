Russia offers to help refugees return, resettle in Syria

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Defense Ministry has offered to help organize the return of Syrian refugees who fled during their country's civil war and want to go home.

The ministry said in a statement Wednesday that it has created a center for sorting and resettling refugees who fled abroad, as well as people displaced within Syria during the seven-year war.

The statement says Russia is in contact with the United Nations and the 36 countries with the most Syrian refugees.

Among the reasons refugees fled Syria were attacks by Russian-backed Syrian government forces.

The Russian announcement came after an intense overnight bombing campaign in southwest Syria. Syrian government forces backed by Russian air power have seized control of the area that was the cradle of the uprising against President Bashar Assad.