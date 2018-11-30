Russia complains after Polish state TV links it to Nazis

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's Foreign Ministry says Russia has formally complained about a provocative graphic that ran on Polish state television during a discussion of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The graphic used Thursday included the words "Achtung Russia!" while the Nazi "SS" letters were used in the spelling of "Russia," and Putin was pictured as part of the Nazi death's head symbol.

Poland's Foreign Ministry said the Polish ambassador in Moscow was summoned Friday for a meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow. Polish diplomats also were to hear Russia's position at a meeting in Warsaw.

The Soviet Union signed a nonaggression pact with Nazi Germany in 1939, but from 1941-45 the two sides were at war, with the Soviets playing a key role in liberating Europe from the Nazis.