Runner relinquishes claim to New Zealand record

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A long-distance runner has relinquished his claim to have run the length of New Zealand in a record time after admitting he was driven for parts of the route.

When Perry Newburn arrived in the southern town of Bluff two weeks ago, he and his supporters said he'd run the 2,100 kilometer (1,300 mile) journey in 18 days and eight hours.

But in a Facebook post last week, Newburn said that after reflecting on his effort, he didn't want to claim the record. He said there were sections where roads or bridges were unsafe, and he'd made the call to be driven through them. He said sleep deprivation and a storm were also factors.

Newburn said he'd succeeded in his main aim of raising money for an autism charity.