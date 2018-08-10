Romanian expats stage huge anti-govt protest in Bucharest
Alison Mutler, Associated Press
Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP
A protester walks by a riot police line outside the government headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Romanians who live abroad have begun an anti-government protest calling on the left-wing government to resign and an early election. The expatriates, some of whom drove across Europe for the demonstration, are angry about the Romania is governed. less
Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP
A man flashes victory signs next to a riot police line outside the government headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Romanians who live abroad have begun an anti-government protest calling on the left-wing government to resign and an early election. The expatriates, some of whom drove across Europe for the demonstration, are angry about the Romania is governed. less
Photo: Andreea Alexandru, AP
A woman covered in the European Union flag walks during a protest outside the government headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Protesters waved Romanian and European Union flags, calling for "Justice, not corruption!" outside government offices in the capital. less
Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP
A protester shouts outside the government headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Romanians who live abroad have begun an anti-government protest calling on the left-wing government to resign and an early election. less
Photo: Andreea Alexandru, AP
Protesters block traffic outside the government headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Romanians who live abroad have begun an anti-government protest calling on the left-wing government to resign and an early election. The expatriates, some of whom drove across Europe for the demonstration, are angry about the Romania is governed. less
Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP
Riot police detain a protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, outside the government headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Romanians who live abroad have begun an anti-government protest calling on the left-wing government to resign and an early election. The expatriates, some of whom drove across Europe for the demonstration, are angry about the Romania is governed. less
Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP
Riot police deploy a water canon against protesting crowds outside the government headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Romanians who live abroad are staging an anti-government protest calling on the left-wing government to resign and an early election. less
Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP
People shine the lights of their mobile phones during protests outside the government headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Romanians who live abroad are staging an anti-government protest calling on the left-wing government to resign and an early election. less
Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP
People shine the lights of their mobile phones during protests outside the government headquarters, seen at right, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Romanians who live abroad are staging an anti-government protest calling on the left-wing government to resign and an early election. less
Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP
People shine the lights of their mobile phones during protests outside the government headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Romanians who live abroad are staging an anti-government protest calling on the left-wing government to resign and an early election. less
Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP
Teargas canister explode amid crowds during protests outside the government headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Tens of thousands of Romanians flocked to an anti-government protest in Bucharest on Friday, urging the left-wing government to resign and call an early election. less
Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP
A riot policeman pulls a man assisting a woman in a wheelchair during scuffles with protesters outside the government headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Romanians who live abroad are staging an anti-government protest calling on the left-wing government to resign and an early election. less
Photo: Andreea Alexandru, AP
People taunt riot police during protests outside the government headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Tens of thousands of Romanians flocked to an anti-government protest in Bucharest on Friday, urging the left-wing government to resign and call an early election. less
Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP
A man kicks a flare at riot police during protests outside the government headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Tens of thousands of Romanians flocked to an anti-government protest in Bucharest on Friday, urging the left-wing government to resign and call an early election. less
Photo: Vadim Ghirda, AP
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Tens of thousands of Romanians flocked to an anti-government protest from places near and far as local residents joined a demonstration organized by expatriates Friday, urging the left-wing government to resign and call an early election.
The expatriates supporting the event in Bucharest, some of whom drove across Europe to attend, said they were angry at how Romania is being governed. Critics say the country has lost ground in fighting corruption since the ruling Social Democratic Party assumed power in 2016.
An estimated 3 million Romanians live abroad, and some say they left because of corruption, low wages and a lack of opportunities.
"We don't want our country to be governed by thieves who line their own pockets," said Georgeta Anghel, 43, who has lived in Spain for 14 years. "If nothing changes here, what kind of future will our son have?"
Some participants scuffled with riot police when they tried to break through a police line guarding the government offices. Several people were detained, and police fired tear gas multiple times. Late Friday, officers fired water cannon.
The Bucharest-Ilfov Ambulance service said more than 200 people received medical treatment, both protesters and police officers. Some sustained head injuries, while others were overcome by the tear gas, the service said.
Romania's President Klaus Iohannis, a critic of the government, said he "firmly condemned the brutal intervention of riot police," which he called disproportionate reaction to a protest where most were peaceful.
Romania ranks as one of the most corrupt countries in the European Union and Brussels keeps its justice system under special monitoring.
Liviu Dragnea, the head of the Social Democrats, received a 3½-year prison sentence for abuse of power in office, a decision he is appealing. Dragnea was unable to be prime minister when his party won the December 2016 parliamentary election due to a vote-rigging conviction earlier that year.
"This government is crassly incompetent and corrupt," said Mircea Campeanu, a medical auditor living in the Netherlands who drove to Romania to attend the protest.
Hundreds of thousands of Romanians have signed a petition demanding a law that would ban people indicted for corruption and other offenses from political office, but it's unlikely to pass since the Social Democrats and their allies have a majority in Parliament.
The protesters in the capital on Friday waved Romanian, European Union, Spanish, Italian and other national flags, banged drums, yelled "Justice, not corruption!" and called the ruling party "the red plague." They projected the words: "Down with the government" on a government building.
Cristina Andrei arrived from Stockholm, Sweden, where she lives now with her two sons.
"I've come here for my children, who don't know how to read or write Romanian," the 42-year-old cashier said. "This country is rich and beautiful, but it's run by thieves."