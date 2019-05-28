Rights group: Abuses in Egypt's Sinai amount to war crimes

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2014, file, photo, smoke rises after Egyptian army demolished houses on the Egyptian side on border town of Rafah. In a 134-page report released Tuesday, May 28, 2019, Human Rights Watch, a leading international rights group, accused Egypt's security forces of committing widespread abuses against civilians -- some of which "amount to war crimes" -- in the Sinai Peninsula, where Egypt has been battling Islamic militants for years. The group said it documented "crimes, including mass arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, torture, extrajudicial killings, and possibly unlawful air and ground attacks against civilians."

CAIRO (AP) — A leading international rights group has accused Egypt's security forces of committing widespread abuses against civilians in the Sinai Peninsula, where Egypt has been battling Islamic militants for years. Human Rights Watch alleges that some of the abuses amount to war crimes.

In a 134-page report, the group says it has documented mass arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, torture, extrajudicial killings, and possibly unlawful air and ground attacks against civilians.

Egyptian officials had no immediate comment.

The New York-based watchdog says the militants have also committed horrific crimes, including kidnapping and torture of residents, some of whom were killed. HRW says they have also killed captured members of the security forces.

Access to northern Sinai has been restricted for years, making it difficult to independently verify what's happening on the ground.