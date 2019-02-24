Reports: American killed by car in Russia's St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — An American citizen has been killed when a car ran up on the sidewalk along the main thoroughfare in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

One other person was killed and three were injured in the accident early Sunday on Nevsky Prospekt. The driver was detained by police and a criminal case has been opened against him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the reports said.

A St. Petersburg news site, Fontanka.ru, identified the victim as Todd Crowell and said he had moved from the state of Georgia to St. Petersburg several years ago. An Investigative Committee official told The Associated Press he could not comment on the matter.

A Facebook page for a Todd Crowell that lists his residence as St. Petersburg says he was from Tybee Island, Georgia.