Report: UK to mark its EU departure with commemorative coin

LONDON (AP) — The Sun newspaper is reporting that Britain will mark its departure from the European Union next year with a commemorative coin.

The newspaper says Treasury chief Philip Hammond will announce the special 50 pence (64 cent) coin in his budget later Monday.

The coin reportedly will bear the words "Friendship With All Nations" and will be issued on March 29, the day the U.K. is due to leave the 28-nation bloc after 45 years of membership.

Opponents of Brexit were unimpressed with the gesture, and quickly filled social media with jokes, many playing on the negative impact leaving the EU could have on Britain's economy.

Opposition Labour Party lawmaker Wes Streeting tweeted: "Government unveils new coin worth 50 pence after Brexit," above a picture of a pound coin, currently worth twice as much.