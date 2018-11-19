Report: Saudi crown prince to attend G-20 summit

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi media are reporting that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will attend the upcoming Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires later this month.

It would be the first trip abroad for the crown prince after the Oct. 2 slaying of writer Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate, and would bring him face to face with world leaders from the U.S., Turkey and European countries.

President Donald Trump and other leaders are expected to attend the two-day summit that begins Nov. 30. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has kept international pressure mounting on the kingdom, is also expected to attend.

Saudi media outlets, including Al-Arabiya, reported Monday that the crown prince's stop in Argentina will be part of a foreign tour, but no further details were immediately released.