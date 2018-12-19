Rallies banned in Congo's capital city days before elections

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Days before Congo's elections, the Kinshasa's governor banned campaign rallies in the capital city, citing security concerns.

The capital's governor Andre Kimbuta on Wednesday cancelled all political rallies in the city for the 21 candidates vying for the presidency in the Dec. 23 elections.

Kimbuta issued a communique saying he had information that extremists were preparing street confrontations in the last days of electoral campaign activities.

The ban angered supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu who had gathered for a rally in Kinshasa. Hundreds of Fayulu's supporters gathered on the outskirts of Kinshasa hoping to see their candidate but Congo's police dispersed them by firing tear gas.

The elections have been postponed several times. Congo has not had a peaceful, democratic transfer of power since the vast Central Africa country became independent from Belgium in 1960.