Rain causes wall collapse in India, killing 15 people

Rescuers and onlookers stand at the spot of a wall collapse in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Nearly a dozen people are feared killed. Building collapses are common in India during the June-September monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly constructed. Photo: Rafiq Maqbool, AP

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Police say heavy rainfall in the western India city of Mumbai caused a wall to collapse onto shanties, killing at least 15 people and injuring 66.

Multiple rescue teams were searching the area Tuesday morning after the wall collapsed during the night.

Police officer Sunil Deshmukh said in addition to those killed by the wall collapse, three people died at other places in India's financial capital.

The rain also flooded roads and waterlogged train tracks. Thousands of railway passengers were stranded at stations overnight.

The Maharashtra state government, where Mumbai is located, said only emergency services would be functional in the city on Tuesday due to the incessant rains and the effects on transportation.