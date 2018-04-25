Puerto Rico rejects labor reform measure from control board

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2017 file photo, a man holds a Puerto Rican flag to protest austerity measures as demonstrators march to the offices of a federal control board created by U.S. Congress last year, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. New austerity measures announced on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 call for a 10 percent average cut to pensions, seeks the closure of prisons, the consolidation of dozens of state agencies and significant reductions in government subsidies.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Government officials on Wednesday rejected a labor reform measure that a federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico's finances submitted to the local legislature.

Public Affairs Secretary Ramon Rosario said the board created by Congress has no legal authority to implement such measures. The labor changes would cut sick leave and vacation pay by half and eliminate a Christmas bonus, among other things.

Rosario echoed the recent sentiments of Gov. Ricardo Rossello, who has already refused those and other austerity measures contained in various fiscal plans the board approved last week.

The board did not immediately respond to the government, but has said it would consider going to court to implement various measures if needed.