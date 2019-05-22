Prada latest luxury fashion house to go fur-free

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 16, 2006 file photo, a model shows off a furred helmet, during the Prada Fall/Winter 2006/2007 men's fashion collection, presented in Milan, Italy. The Prada Group has become the latest luxury fashion house to go fur-free.

MILAN (AP) — The Prada Group has become the latest luxury fashion house to go fur-free.

Prada said Wednesday that it will no longer include animal fur in its designs and new products starting from the spring-summer 2020 women's collection, which will be previewed in September.

Prada joins Versace, Gucci and Burberry in giving up fur in quick succession since the beginning of 2017. The move was in collaboration with the Fur Free Alliance of animal protection groups in more than 40 countries.

Miuccia Prada said that "focusing on innovative materials will allow the company to explore new boundaries of creative design, while meeting the demand for ethical products."

The Prada Group, comprised of Prada, Miu Miu, Church's and Car Shoes brands, will continue to sell items with fur until inventory is exhausted.