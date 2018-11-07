Pompeo meeting with North Korean envoy delayed

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The State Department says a planned meeting between a North Korean envoy and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been delayed.

The short statement shared with officials in South Korea on Wednesday said the officials would meet later "when our respective schedules permit."

Pompeo was supposed to meet with the North's Kim Yong Chol in New York on Thursday.

The State Department previously said the discussions would have included what it calls "achieving the final, fully verified denuclearization" of North Korea.

Over the weekend, North Korea criticized the U.S. for its continued support of sanctions and hinted it may resume nuclear development. Pyongyang accused Washington of derailing commitments made by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump at their June summit in Singapore.