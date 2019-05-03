Police official says bomb kills 3 in southeast Yemen

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A Yemeni official say a bomb has exploded in the southeastern province of Hadramout, killing three people and wounding four.

A local police official said the bomb went off Friday near a hub for motorcycle taxis in al-Qoton district and that two of the wounded are in critical condition. The official was not authorized to brief the media and asked to remain anonymous.

There were no additional details and no one immediately claimed responsibly for the attack.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war pitting the Iran-backed Houthis against the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition since March 2015.