Poland's president to visit White House in mid-September

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks at the Conference of Energy Cooperation in Sydney, during his state visit to Australia. During a visit to New Zealand, Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday, Aug. 22, defended the moves his nation's government have made to take control of the judicial system. Poland's conservative government lowered the retirement age for Supreme Court judges from 70 to 65 as part of a broader judicial overhaul which has put it in conflict with the European Union. Poland's Supreme Court this month suspended implementation of the legislation, which would force more than one-third of the court's justices to retire. (Dean Lewins/Pool Photo via AP, File) less FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks at the Conference of Energy Cooperation in Sydney, during his state visit to Australia. During a visit to New Zealand, Polish ... more Photo: Dean Lewins, AP Photo: Dean Lewins, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Poland's president to visit White House in mid-September 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's President Andrzej Duda and the first lady will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Sept. 18, Duda's aide said Tuesday.

Krzysztof Szczerski said that Duda's first visit to the White House will include one-on-one talks with Trump on security in Central Europe and on strengthening the U.S. military presence in the region, which is worried about intensifying Russian military activity. Poland has been seeking an increase in the number of U.S. troops stationed in its territory since early 2017.

Wider talks will address trade ties and the partnership between the two NATO allies.

Duda will also meet with U.S. senators and throw a party on the occasion of 100 years of Poland's independence, which was regained thanks to the support from President Woodrow Wilson.

A statement from the White House said that the presidents "will address ways to strengthen the United States-Poland strategic partnership" and plan to discuss "trade, military, and security matters."

Poland was Trump's first destination during his European trip last year and Poland's right-wing government attaches great importance to the relationship. One sore point is the visa requirement for Poles going to the U.S. but Szczerski did not confirm that the matter will be discussed.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump will host her Polish counterpart Agata Kornhauser-Duda for a meeting.