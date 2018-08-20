Poland bans Ukraine activist from Europe, raising questions

Photo: Lyudmyla Kozlovska, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 The Aug. 10, 2017 photo shows Ukrainian activist Lyudmyla Kozlovska,left, and her husband Bartosz Kramek during an anti-government protest in Warsaw, Poland. They hold white roses, a symbol of protest against the Polish ruling party and behind them a banner reads: "Freedom, Equality, Democracy." Poland has used its power as a European Union member to have Kozlovska banned from the entire Schengen passport-free zone, saying she poses a threat to security. But the Warsaw government has given few details explaining the move, and critics are accusing it of abusing its power to intimidate civil society and the country's large Ukrainian minority. (Lyudmyla Kozlovska via AP) less The Aug. 10, 2017 photo shows Ukrainian activist Lyudmyla Kozlovska,left, and her husband Bartosz Kramek during an anti-government protest in Warsaw, Poland. They hold white roses, a symbol of protest against ... more Photo: Lyudmyla Kozlovska, AP Poland bans Ukraine activist from Europe, raising questions 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has used its powers as a European Union member to ban a Ukrainian human rights activist from Europe's Schengen area, saying she poses a security threat. But the Polish government has given few details explaining the move, and critics are accusing it of abusing its power to intimidate civil society and the country's Ukrainian minority.

The activist, Lyudmyla Kozlovska, and her Polish husband Bartosz Kramek say they consider the move punishment for their open opposition to Poland's government, particularly a call last year by Kramek for civil disobedience.

A government official called their allegations "hugely exaggerated."

Some Polish officials have claimed Kozlovska has ties to the Russian military.

Kozlovska was stopped Aug. 13 at the Brussels airport after arriving from Kiev and returned the next morning.