Paramedics: Dad saved toddler from dingo attack in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Paramedics say a father saved his 14-month-old son from dingoes that dragged the boy from a campsite on an Australian island.

Paramedic Ben Du Toit says the boy had deep cuts on his head from the attack on Fraser Island in Queensland state.

The family was sleeping when a dingo entered their campervan. Du Toit says the parents awoke to their son's cries, the sound fading as he was dragged away.

The father ran outside and fought off several dingoes to rescue his son.

Frank Bertoli, a pilot for RACQ Life Flight, told Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the parents' "quick thinking" probably saved the boy from more severe injuries.

The boy was airlifted to a hospital early Friday.

Bertoli says it's the third dingo attack on Fraser Island this year.