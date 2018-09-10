Palestinians say informed US shutting PLO delegation office

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A senior Palestinian official says the U.S. has given notice it's closing the office of Palestinian representation in Washington.

Saeb Erekat said Monday "the US administration will close our embassy in Washington as a punishment for continuing to work with the International Criminal Court against Israeli war crimes."

He said "taking down the Palestinian flag in DC, means more than a new blow from Trump's administration against peace and justice."

A law passed overwhelmingly by Congress says the mission, a delegation of the Palestine Liberation Organization, must close if peace negotiations aren't ongoing.

President Donald Trump has promised to pursue the "ultimate deal" between the Palestinians and Israel.

The Palestinians rejected the U.S. as peace broker following Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and his moving the embassy there.