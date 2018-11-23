Pakistani police: Gunmen storm Chinese Consulate in Karachi

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say gunmen have stormed the Chinese Consulate in the country's southern port city of Karachi, triggering an intense shootout during which two police officers were killed.

Smoke is rising from the building as the shootout continues.

Mohammad Ashfaq, a local police chief, says more than two attackers stormed the consulate on Friday. He says security forces have surrounded the area. Local TV shows smoke rising from the building, which is also the residence of Chinese diplomats and other staff.

Authorities say the attackers first opened fire at consulate guards and then managed to breach the main gate and enter the building.

Ashfaq says security forces are trying to bring the situation under control but the shootout continues. Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province, has a militant presence.