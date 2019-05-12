Pakistani PM condemns deadly insurgent attack on hotel

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan's prime minister has condemned a deadly insurgent attack that took place a day earlier at a luxury hotel on the southwestern coast, calling it an act of terrorism.

In a statement early Sunday, Imran Khan praised the "initial response by security guards and security forces" for preventing greater loss of life.

The military said Saturday that one security guard was killed in the attack and that all guests were safely evacuated from the Pearl Continental hotel in Gwadar.

Senior security officials had said the four attackers were killed. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to media on the record.

A Baluch separatist group claimed responsibility Saturday, saying four of its fighters were involved.