Pakistan's president says no ties with Israel

In this picture released by Press Information Department, Pakistan's President Arif Alvi talks to journalists prior to departing to Turkey on a three-day visit, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Alvi says the country is not going to establish any ties with Israel and that it supports Palestine because Gaza has also faced 'unprecedented atrocities' like Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's President Arif Alvi says the country will not establishing ties with Israel and that it supports the Palestinians because the Gaza Strip has also faced "unprecedented atrocities" like Kashmir.

Alvi, before departing to Ankara on a three-day visit Sunday, told reporters that all speculation about the landing of an Israeli jet at an Islamabad airport was baseless. Since he assumed office last month, this is Alvi's first foreign visit following an invitation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Israeli journalist Avi Scharf tweeted on Thursday that a private Israeli business jet had flown to Islamabad from Tel Aviv and remained in the Pakistani capital for nearly 10 hours, fueling media speculation. Several Pakistani ministers and the Civil Aviation Authority denied the report.