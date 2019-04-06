Oman FM: Palestinians must reassure Israel it's not in peril

DEAD SEA, Jordan (AP) — Oman's foreign minister has called on Palestinians to reassure Israel that it's not under threat in the Middle East — drawing a sharp public rebuke from his Jordanian counterpart.

Oman's Yusuf bin Alawi and Jordan's Ayman Safadi shared the stage Saturday at the World Economic Forum.

Bin Alawi says Palestinians should "help Israel" to no longer feel threatened.

Drawing applause from the audience, Safadi said that in 2002 scores of Arab and Muslim countries offered Israel recognition in exchange for a withdrawal from occupied lands sought for a Palestinian state. Safadi says the problem is whether Israeli occupation "is going to end."

Unlike Jordan, Oman doesn't have formal relations with Israel, but mutual ties are rapidly warming. In October, Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a surprise visit to Oman.